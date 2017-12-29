Police: Peoria man arrested for assaulting teen last month

According to the Peoria Police Department, a Peoria man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a teen in late November. (Source: MCSO)

On November 30, a 15-year-old girl was walking to school near 75th Avenue and West Cinnabar Avenue when she noticed three males jogging toward her.

After they passed, she alleged that 57-year-old Franky Yellowhorse approached her from behind, grabbing her shoulder and telling her "Come on" and "Let's go."

The girl was able to shake Yellowhorse free and fled to her home, where she called the police. She was treated for a minor injury at the hospital and has since been released.

Police said through the investigation, it was determined that Yellowhorse, who fled on foot from the incident, lived in the area.

Yellowhorse was arrested without incident at his home on Thursday, Dec. 28. Yellowhorse confessed to the incident and was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on aggravated assault charges.

If anyone has further information on this incident, they are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 623-773-8311.

