FD: Phoenix man admits to starting fire at his mobile home

A Phoenix man is in custody after he admitted to starting the fire at a mobile home he lived in late Thursday night, according to fire officials.

Firefighters put out a fire near 27th Street and Paradise Lane around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke pouring out of the mobile home and quickly performed a search and rescue. Firefighters then found the origin of the fire in the rear of the home.

Fire officials said while crews put out the fire, they encountered a man who stated he lived in the home and was the one who started the fire.

Phoenix police took the man into custody to be interviewed by fire investigators to determine the validity of his statement.

No firefighters or civilians were injured during the fire.

