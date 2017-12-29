Male motorcyclist dead after Phoenix crash, police say

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Police said a man riding the motorcycle died after the crash involving an SUV. It is unknown if the driver of the SUV suffered any injuries.

Bell Road was closed between 35th to 43rd avenues while police investigated and cleaned up the crash.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation and it is unknown if impairment or speed were a factor.

