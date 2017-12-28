Security guard shot at business in Phoenix

A security guard was shot Thursday night at a business in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The shooting was reported near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix police said the man was struck after what appeared to be crossfire between two unrelated vehicles.

Police said the victim's injury is not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

