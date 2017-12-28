Temporary library to open next week in central Phoenix

In July, water damage from a broken pipe forced the closure of the Burton Barr Library, leaving its one million annual visitors searching for alternatives.

Repairs are expect to take least six more months. In the meantime, the City of Phoenix is working on an alternative for its flagship library.

"We had a lot of our customers that discovered us in other neighborhoods, which we were excited about, but we also heard from a number of our Phoenix-Central Phoenix customers that getting beyond central Phoenix was a little more challenging," said Franklin.

In November, City Council voted to rent the basement of an old department store at Park Central Mall.

Now, about 50 employees are hurrying to build the new temporary library, setting up shelves, sorting books and stacking everything in its place,

"We've been moving the materials over from Burton Barr since early Tuesday morning," said Lee Franklin, Community Relations Manager for the Phoenix Public Library.

"There's a little bit of organized chaos."

On the shelves you'll be able to find about 50 thousand of the most popular books, CDs and DVDs brought over from the Burton Barr.

"We will have programming, early literacy programming, family programming like story time," said Franklin.

The goal is to have the new Park Central location open to the public by Jan. 5 and it'll stay open until repairs on the Burton Barr are done.

Franklin encourages library visitors to check the library's website regularly for possible date changes.

