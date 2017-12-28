Charity plans to build beds for needy children in Gilbert area

The thought of a child without a bed is heartbreaking, that's why one organization is on a mission to give beds to needy kids.

Matt Heussner lives in Gilbert, and his brother started "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" in Idaho. Now he and his wife Roxie are bringing it to the East Valley.

“The vision is to find as many kids who don't have place to sleep and help as many as we can for as long as we can,” says Matt Heussner.

Volunteers actually make the bunk beds, and they also donate mattresses, sheets, blankets and pillows. Since the charity began back in 2012 they’ve made almost 900 bunk beds.

Roxie didn't think there was a huge need in her community, but they've received almost 70 applications. Roxie says reading through the stories has been hard.

“They’re heartbreaking, like five kids sleeping on one twin mattress in a house,” says Roxie Heussner. “Kids only sleeping on air mattresses with holes in them so they have to blow them up halfway through the night, or kids sharing the couch.”

The Heussner family and roughly 50 volunteers plan to build 30 bunk beds in the Arizona Farm Bureau parking lot in Gilbert on Saturday, Dec. 30. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the address is 325 S. Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ.

Anyone is welcome to stop by and help out or drop off donations. They’re really in need of twin sheets sets, or you can also donate money. To donate or apply for a child who needs a bed, visit www.shpbeds.org.

