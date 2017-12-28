Theatre mourns loss of young performer killed in Christmas Day tragedy

The Valley Youth Theatre is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars.

Educators say 11-year-old Nigel Ross attended their summer program and earned the lead role in their production of “Aladdin.”

Police say Nigel’s father Anthony Milan Ross shot and killed Nigel, his baby sister Anora and his mother Iris on Christmas Day.

VYT educators say they could tell something was not right at home so they insisted the family accept a scholarship for Nigel to stay for another four weeks for the second VYT camp.

“I said to Iris, to mom, 'please let us do this for Nigel while your family is working out some hardships so he has a place to be,'” says Sandi Carll, director of education.

“I just had this feeling that he needed us and we needed him.”

Carll described Nigel as talkative, assertive and a natural leader. She says the entire VYT community is grateful to have worked with the talented student.

