5-year-old Phoenix boy born without all his fingers receives prosthetic 'Stormtrooper' hand

Five-year-old Jacob Taggart was born without all his fingers on his right hand.

The north Phoenix boy has struggled to control his bike, swing on the swings, and keep up with other kindergartners in school.

“Sometimes he’ll put his hand in his pocket so people don’t notice it,” said Linda Taggart, Jacob’s grandmother. “He’s very aware of it. He’s aware that other kids know that he’s different and they’ll comment on it.”

However, he’ll soon get to show it off. His life is about to change thanks to the MORE Foundation.

Marc Jacofsky and his team designed a prosthetic hand to resemble a Stormtrooper’s hand.

It’s Taggart’s favorite “Star Wars” character.

He didn’t have much to say today, but told AZ Family he “liked it.”

Taggart’s grandmother admitted he’s too squirmy to sit through a full “Star Wars” movie, but he likes the Star Wars video games and commercials he sees on TV.

He knows Luke Skywalker lost his hand and has a prosthetic hand,” she explained. “He sort of relates to that. That there’s a hero out three that’s sort of like him that has a missing hand.”

Marc Jacofsky, the executive director of the MORE Foundation, said Taggart is the first kid to receive a custom prosthetic hand through their new Helping Hands program.

Jacofsky said the prosthetics are not designed to look like real hands; instead more super-hero-like to appeal to kids.

“He (Jacob) was wearing a stormtrooper shirt the day that we met him and we asked him if he wanted a Stormtrooper? He started to glow and said – wow you can do that?”

So Jacofsky did and gave it to Jacob as a gift, for free, just in time for Christmas.

Something Jacob’s grandmother is extremely thankful for.

“It’s just something we could never afford and something that insurance doesn’t pay for,” she said.

Jacofsky explained the cost is expensive because kids are constantly growing.

“Well we wanted to give back to the community,” said Jacofsky. “As kids grow over time, the shape of their hand and the size of their hand changes. And they may need a new prosthetic as frequently as once per year.”

That could cost thousands of dollars.

Taggart needs to make a few more trips to the lab for fittings before he’s able to take it home or to school. Jacofsky thinks he’ll be able to do that sometime next month.

The MORE Foundation is a musculoskeletal orthopedic research and education nonprofit in North Phoenix. The foundation is able to give prosthetics to kids like Taggart for free because of donations.

