Pet rescue owner arrested weeks after sick dog brought to Humane Society

Police confirm Mavyn is part of the investigation into why the dog is fighting for its life. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Humane Society says the 4-year-old Labrador retriever was found to be suffering from Valley Fever. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The owner of a pet rescue under scrutiny for the care of its animals has been arrested.

Rebekah Fox was taken into custody Thursday on one count of animal cruelty.

Earlier this month, Phoenix police began investigating after a sick and emaciated dog was turned in for treatment at the Arizona Humane Society.

The Humane Society says the 4-year-old Labrador retriever was brought in by a concerned citizen and found to be suffering from Valley Fever.

Spokeswoman Bretta Nelson said the Arizona Humane Society had reason to believe the dog was linked to a Valley pet rescue called Mavyn Animal Rescue.

Phoenix police confirmed that it launched a criminal investigation into the case.

The Humane Society gave us this update on the dog Friday. She is in a foster home but has a long road to recovery.

She's a very sick girl but has put on a little weight. She is currently in an AHS foster hero home and being treated through AHS' trauma hospital. We anticipate she will be in foster care and treated through our trauma hospital for several months to come. Once she is feeling better we will also have our behavior team work with her on trusting people, gaining confidence, etc. She's on meds for Valley Fever as well as a feeding schedule to gain weight. She is extremely shut down and won't really interact with people. It's extremely heartbreaking.

A woman who posted a video of the sick dog on social media says she’s the one who brought the dog to the Arizona Humane Society after she was asked to check on Mavyn animals in the owner’s absence.

“I cut the kennel open and pulled it out and it couldn't even stand up it was so emaciated,” says Alesia Apodaca with Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

Apodaca provided copies of a voluntary witness statement provided to Arizona Humane Society when she transported the dog for immediate care. She says this incident makes other pet rescues look bad.

“Ask for help. It's not about you, it's about the animals and that's what's really frustrating is when they’re caught red-handed and they still can’t admit,” says Apodaca. “It's like we all make mistakes. We learn as we go along.”

Mavyn Animal Rescue’s website had said it contracts with Maricopa and Pinal County animal control departments, but spokespeople for both agencies told us Mavyn Animal Rescue has been banned from adopting from their shelters after rumors and allegations of mistreatment of animals

The Arizona Humane Society encourages the public to call them when they have any concerns about a rescue and its operations. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Phoenix police.

