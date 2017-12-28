Arizona Senate president shuffles committee leadership

New leadership will be at the helm of two Arizona Senate committees due to the impending resignation of Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko.

State Senate President Steve Yarbrough announced the changes Thursday, saying they would be effective immediately.

Sen. John Kavanagh will move from vice-chair to chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Warren Petersen will become the vice-chair.

Sens. Karen Fann and Sonny Borrelli will be added to the finance panel to replace Lesko and Sen. Steve Montenegro, who has already resigned.

Both Montenegro and Lesko are candidates for the heavily Republican 8th Congressional District seat.

As for the Senate Committee on Government, Borrelli will serve as chairman and Kavanagh moves to vice-chair.

