Arizona spa patron holds suspected thief at gunpoint

Authorities in southern Arizona say a man suspected of robbing a spa was held at gunpoint by a patron of the business until police arrived.

Officers received a call Wednesday that someone had held up employees of the Nirvana Reflexology Spa in Marana after gaining access to through a back door.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Eric Allen Maynes, allegedly brandished a knife and took their money before fleeing.

Police say the patron chased Maynes and fired several shots with a handgun in the direction of the suspect. No one was injured, but police say the unidentified patron kept Maynes from leaving until officers arrived.

Maynes was booked into the Pima County jail on felony armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping charges. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

