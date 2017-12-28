Scottsdale police search for suspect vehicles in deadly hit-and-run

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for help identifying one or more vehicles that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Scottsdale and Shea this fall.

The November accident resulted in the death of pedestrian Westin Marc L’Heureux, 22.

[READ MORE: PD: Man dead after fatal hit-and-run crash in Scottsdale]

On Nov. 29, 2017, at approximately 10:50 p.m., L’Heureux was observed starting to walk north across Shea Blvd at 72nd Place. As he entered the crosswalk he fell to the ground, possibly the result of a medical event.

He was then struck by a vehicle as he was lying in the roadway. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black SUV or white van. Scottsdale detectives have analyzed surveillance video from the area and have obtained possible vehicles that were in the area at the time of the incident. Detectives are asking that anyone recognizing the vehicles contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.