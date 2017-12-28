YCSO: Armed robbery suspect arrested in Black Canyon City

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a suspect who was wanted for armed robbery in Black Canyon City Tuesday.

According to YCSO the suspect, 24-year-old Donald Cruse, was wanted for the Dec. 20 armed robbery of a 76 gas station in Black Canyon City. Cruse was identified as the suspect based on video surveillance and evidence left at the scene, YCSO said.

A YCSO detective saw Cruse walking down Bertha Street on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The detective said Cruse was carrying a handgun in his waistband, a pair of brass knuckles in his pants pocket, the identification of another individual and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Curse was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including robbery by weapon, possession of a defaced deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous drug.

