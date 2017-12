Travel guru Rosanne Coloccia found what just might be the best "must go there" list of travel destinations in 2018.

We have to say these 21 places featured in National Geographic Traveler look seriously amazing.

APP USERS: Click here for slideshow

Click here for full story: 21 places to go in 2018

[MAP: Best of the World -- Where to go in 2018]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.