PCSO investigating Johnson Utilities truck after woman found dead off Hunt Hwy.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Johnson Utilities truck after a woman was found dead off Hunt Highway Thursday morning.

The accident happened between Johnson Ranch Boulevard and Thistle Trail around 1 a.m.

Then, around 7 a.m. Thursday, two people called PCSO after discovering a body near Hunt Highway and Johnson Ranch.

One of the callers was a Johnson Utilities employee, according to PCSO.

PCSO says Evidence gathered at the scene helped lead deputies to identify the driver as a different Johnson Utilities employee, who was driving his work vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to PCSO, the suspect had texted his supervisor claiming he hit a barricade and had some damage to the vehicle.

PCSO needs assistance in identifying the victim. They have released some grainy surveillance photos of the victim taken shortly before the accident.

She was seen at the Copper Basin Chevron buying coffee right before she was killed.

PCSO says Johnson Utilities has fully cooperated in this on-going investigation.

The company released the following statement:

Our company is saddened by the loss of life which has occurred, and we are in full cooperation with the authorities. At this time, we do not have any further information other than what has been provided to us by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

