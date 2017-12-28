21 places to go in 2018

If you’re like me, you’ve been seeing lots of 2018 “must” lists, and for all manner of things, ranging from things to wear, things to buy -- or not buy -- and, my personal favorite, places to go.

I devour lists like this if only to see what people in my industry think are the up-and-coming destinations, the tried-and-true classics, or something for the bucket list. And, in the interest of full disclosure, when I see a favorite destination on someone else’s list, I sometimes smile a “Ha! I was there before anyone knew it was cool” kind of smile before moving down the list.

And then I saw National Geographic Traveler magazine’s “Best of the World -- Where to go in 2018.” Wow.

Seriously. Wow. Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!

What went into determining this year’s list? According to George Stone, National Geographic Traveler editor in chief, “We looked for cities that bustle with new energy and intrigue; parklands that percolate with vitality and ecological protection; and communities rich in local character that offer opportunities for cultural engagement.”

A+ for effort, Mr. Stone!

National Geographic Traveler has broken out the 21 destinations into three lists -- Cities, Culture, and Nature. Yes, I smiled when I saw several places I’ve experienced on the list, but there are many more I now want to see for myself!

I’ve listed the destinations below, along with a brief sketch of why each one is on the list, but you’ll definitely want to check it out for yourself at NatGeo.com/besttrips2018.

Cities

Dublin, Ireland -- I couldn’t agree more. Dublin is a young and lively city.

Malmo, Sweden -- This is a “U.N. of food,” where 180 nationalities operate 450 restaurants.

Phnom Penh, Cambodia -- This is active as a movie backdrop and there are new museums.

San Antonio, Texas -- Happy 300th birthday, San Antonio!

Santiago, Chile -- Enjoy outdoor “urban art galleries.”

Sydney, Australia -- The massive refurbishment of the famous Opera House is finished!

Tbilisi, Georgia -- This small city is filled with “authentic charm,” but booming development may change that.

Culture

Cleveland, Ohio -- The downtown theatre and music scene is fueling this previously industrial city’s revival.

Friesland, Netherlands -- It is, among other things, the 2018 European Cultural Capital.

Harar, Ethiopia -- Harar features the country’s best beer and nighttime visits with hyenas.

Labrador, Canada -- The new Canadian National Park found here is larger than the country of Jamaica!

Oaxaca, Mexico -- Discover the art of dyeing.

Tetouan, Morocco -- This is the heart of Morocco’s art scene

Vienna, Austria -- Celebrating the Secessionist Art Movement of Klimpt, Moser, and Wagner.

Nature

Albania -- Dive unexplored waters -- literally. Albania outlawed diving to keep citizens from leaving the country.

Jordan Trail, Jordan -- Hike this 400-mile trail believed to have been walked by Jesus, Moses, and Mohammed.

Jujuy Province, Argentina -- See the Painted Desert of Argentina.

Madagascar -- See the endangered lemur in the wild.

Oahu, Hawaii -- Agritourism is ... well ... growing here.

Ruaha NP, Tanzania -- Sustainable tourism helps support wildlife preservation.

Seoraksan National Park, South Korea -- Embrace the Olympic spirit.

And from all of us at the agency, have a safe and very Happy New Year!

