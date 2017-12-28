21 places to go in 2018

21 places to go in 2018Posted: Updated:
-
Theatre mourns loss of young performer killed in Christmas Day tragedy
The Valley Youth Theatre is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars.More >
PCSO investigating Johnson Utilities truck after woman found dead off Hunt Hwy.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Johnson Utilities truck after a woman was found dead off Hunt Highway Thursday morning.More >
Police: Mom left son in the cold to attend Christmas party
Police say a North Carolina woman locked her 10-year-old son out of their home in freezing temperatures and went to a party on Christmas Day.More >
Dog found frozen solid on porch amid cold snap
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
Report: Human teeth, over 3,000 doses of heroin found on Walmart shoplifting suspect
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >
Pet rescue owner arrested weeks after sick dog brought to Humane Society
The owner of a pet rescue under scrutiny for the care of its animals has been arrested. Rebekah Fox was taken into custody Thursday on one count of animal cruelty.More >
Male motorcyclist dead after Phoenix crash, police say
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a male motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in Phoenix Thursday night.More >
Security guard shot at business in Phoenix
A security guard was shot Thursday night at a business in Phoenix, firefighters said. The shooting was reported near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Mesa man 'alive and well' despite report of his death on social media
A lot of families were paying their respects to loved ones lost over the Christmas holiday, but there will be no mourning the loss of Jared Aguilar, despite what it said on a GoFundMe page.More >
Phoenix mother of 7 killed in Christmas Day shooting
Police are trying to find the person who gunned down a Phoenix mother of seven. The victim's body was found in an alley near S. Central and W. St. Catherine avenues in Phoenix on Christmas night.More >
Police: Woman ruined $300K worth of art on date with lawyer
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.More >
21 places to go in 2018
Each destination looks more interesting than the one before!More >
GIFT IDEAS: Ho ho ho for those on the go go go!
From making your favorite traveler comfortable on a flight to keeping their valuables safe, here are some of my favorite items you may want to add to your shopping list.More >
Thanksgiving Day travel expected to be busy in Phoenix
AAA projects nearly 51 million Americans will travel nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, the highest amount of travelers since 2005.More >
How to ease your way through the airport during busy holiday travel season
Tighter security. It’s everywhere these days, but nowhere is this more apparent than at the airport, particularly during the week of Thanksgiving, the busiest travel time of the year.More >
5 must-do activities in Mexico's fabulous Riviera Maya
Turquoise Caribbean water and sugar-white sand coupled with warm breezes and gorgeous resorts - and all just a four-hour-and-15-minute nonstop flight from Sky Harbor!More >
How to choose your cruise
There’s something so relaxing about a cruise! Once the domain of the wealthy, marked by strictly observed classes of service, a cruise vacation now offers something for just about everyone.More >
