Closures set along rivers, lakes to protect nesting eagles

Federal and state authorities are again closing some popular recreation sites and other areas along certain Arizona creeks, lakes and rivers and even some airspace to avoid disturbing bald eagle nesting areas.

In December, Arizona bald eagles begin rebuilding nests in preparation for laying eggs. The birds nest, forage and roost at the rivers and lakes.

The closures include varying restrictions to multiple sections of the Verde River as well as several stretches of the Salt River and Tonto Creek. Some restrictions will take effect only if eagles nest in those areas.

A Federal Aviation Administration advisory says aircraft should fly at least 2,000 feet (609 meters) above ground level along the Salt and Verde rivers and Lake Pleasant, Alamo Lake and Roosevelt Lake.

