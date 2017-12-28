Changes to Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center blocked for now

Changes to Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center blocked for nowPosted: Updated:
ASU student opens up about deadly car crash that killed her father before Christmas
"It's hard to move on when you're an only child," said Jenna Tornese.
Phoenix mother of 7 killed in Christmas Day shooting
Police are trying to find the person who gunned down a Phoenix mother of seven. The victim's body was found in an alley near S. Central and W. St. Catherine avenues in Phoenix on Christmas night.
NFL cancels Sunday Night Football this week
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.
Roommate on family killed Christmas day: 'I can't even comprehend it'
The roommate of a woman police say was gunned down by her ex is shedding new light on the Christmas day tragedy.
Police: Baby dies after father bends him in two to stop crying
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.
Friend says shooting victim had cordial call with suspect
A family friend says Iris Ross had a cordial telephone conversation with her estranged husband on Christmas Day before she left to pick up their two children at his apartment in Phoenix.
What's your favorite overhead freeway message? ADOT wants to know
The Arizona Department of Transportation is known for its clever overhead signs about safety on the freeway and now wants Arizonans to choose the best message.
Mesa PD: 1 woman dead, 1 man hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide
Mesa police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where one woman was killed and one man is in serious condition.
Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 briefly evacuated for police precaution overnight
Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 3 was briefly evacuated after a police incident early Thursday morning.
Dogs that attack woman next door return home to owner
A north Phoenix dog owner will face charges after his two pit bull mixes attacked his neighbor. The dogs have also been returned to their owner after spending 10 days in quarantine.
Arizona lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on fake service animals
From restaurants to sitting next to you on planes, it seems service animals are everywhere. But one state lawmakers says it's a trend that's out of control.
VIDEO: Mother of 7 killed on Christmas Day in Phoenix
The body of a mother of seven kids was found in an alley in Phoenix on Christmas night and her sister is speaking out about what happened. (Wednesday, December 27, 2017)
VIDEO: Man charged with killing wife, kids in Phoenix on Christmas
The accused killer apparently used mind games and suicidal threats to control the mother of his kids. That's according to the woman who shared a home with Iris Ross. (December 27, 2017)
ASU student speaks about crash that killed her father
An ASU student iw wondering why criminal charges haven't been filed against the driver who DPS said caused the crash that killed her father. (Wednesday, December 27, 2017)
VIDEO: 1 woman stabbed to death, 1 man hospitalized in attempted murder-suicide in Mesa
Police are investigating after an attempted murder-suicide left one woman dead and one man in serious condition in Mesa.
VIDEO: Service dog bill would crack down on fake service animals
One Valley lawmaker says fake service animals it's an out of control trend and now he wants people who falsely pass-off their pets in public to pay a hefty fine. (December 27, 2017)
VIDEO: Sky Harbor Terminal 3 evacuated overnight
Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 was evacuated overnight after a police situation.
