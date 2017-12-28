Mesa PD: 1 woman dead, 1 man hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide

Mesa police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where one woman was killed and one man is in serious condition.

According to Detective Nik Rasheta with Mesa PD, officers arrived to a residence near Greenfield Road and Southern Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night for a suicide call.

Officers found a deceased adult female and a seriously injured man inside the residence. Rasheta said the man had called 911 saying he just stabbed himself after stabbing his wife.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition. Rasheta said no other injuries were reported and no other individuals are believed to be involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.