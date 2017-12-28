Man hospitalized after being shot in Phoenix, police say

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Wednesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized late Wednesday night.

According to police, a man in his 50s was shot near 43rd Street and Southern Avenue sometime after 10 p.m.

He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were seen talking to two witnesses, a woman and a man, after the shooting.

Police said other individuals were home at the time of the shooting but they do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.

Police do not know if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. The shooting remains under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.