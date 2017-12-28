Phoenix Fire Department battles first-alarm fire at condo complex

Phoenix firefighters extinguished a first-alarm fire at a condominium complex near 12th Street and Maryland early Thursday morning.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi with Phoenix Fire Department, the fire affected two separate detached clubhouses of the complex that had no occupants in them.

[RAW VIDEO: Capt. Larry Subervi gives details on first-alarm fire at Phoenix condo complex]

Initial reports were that the fire was in a clubhouse on the north side of the pool. Firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish that fire. While controlling that fire they noticed smoke coming from the clubhouse on the south side as well.

The fire on the south side did a 'flash-over'. This means that everything on the inside of the structure reached a high temperature at the same time, creating a flare up.

Subervi said a flash-over is one of the most dangerous conditions of a fire, but that crews were not inside the structure as there were no residents inside.

"It is a clubhouse, so the life safety profile was very low. Crews still did a quick search and they're putting water on the fire at this time," Subervi said.

The fire has now been contained and is under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.