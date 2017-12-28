Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 briefly evacuated for police precaution overnight

Officials said the situation has been resolved and the roadway is reopening with operations returning to normal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sky Harbor International Airport Terminal 3 was briefly evacuated after a police incident early Thursday morning.

According to officials, the Phoenix Police Department "checked out something as a precaution" at Terminal 3, closing the roadway passing Terminal 3.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety also closed all highway exit ramps to Sky Harbor Boulevard for the situation. They have since been reopened.

With the roadway closed, Terminal 2 passengers had to enter from the west access point and Terminal 4 passengers had to enter from the east.

Passengers were evacuated out of Terminal 3 to the lower levels and Terminal 2 during the situation, which lasted over an hour.

Flights affected out of Terminal 3 include Frontier, Delta, Hawaiian and JetBlue. However, officials said no major impacts occurred to inbound/outbound flights.

