Arizona bill would raise age for tobacco, e-cigs to 21

Arizona teens would lose their right to light up under a bill that will go before the Arizona state Legislature in the new year.

Two Republicans, state Sen. David Farnsworth and state Rep. Paul Boyer, submitted a bill this month that would raise the legal age to buy or possess tobacco products from 18 to 21.

SB 1010 would also raise the legal age for e-cigarettes to 21, regardless of whether the product contains nicotine.

A similar measure sponsored by Boyer died in committee last session, but the lawmaker and schoolteacher said he was more optimistic this time around.

“I always think about my students and as far as I know none of them smoke, but I'm always thinking what impact does this have on the next generation,” Boyer said in an interview. 

Boyer pointed to studies showing that most lifelong smokers start before age 21.

“If we can put in a policy that prevents or disincentives people from becoming a lifetime smoker, then that's a huge win for the state of Arizona,” he said.

An estimated 37,600 Arizona high schoolers smoke, according to statistics compiled by the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. That’s about one of every 10, and largely in line with the national average.

However, 27.5 percent of Arizona high school students use e-cigarettes, more than double the national average.

Critics say adding tighter restrictions on tobacco is an example of unnecessary government interference, and argue the measure won’t keep cigarettes out of the hands of teens.

Boyer says adjusting the legal age to 21 would make enforcement easier. State-issued IDs for individuals under 21 are oriented vertically rather than horizontally, making it easier for clerks to spot people who are underage.

Five states have moved the legal age for tobacco to 21. In Arizona, two cities adopted such restrictions, beginning with a student-led initiative in Cottonwood last year.

