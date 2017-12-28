Festivals planned for the Phoenix area in January

There are a few festivals and events to get excited about in January. (Source: Instagram/YouTube/Twitter)

While most of the country is having to deal with freezing temperatures and snow, January is a great time for those in the Valley to be outside. There are some great festivals and events in the first month of the year. Below are some of the top things to do during January.

Arizona National Horse Show

Jan. 4 to Jan. 7

WestWorld of Scottsdale

Get a feel of the Old West again at WestWorld of Scottsdale with the Arizona National Horse Show. It’ll feature plenty of horses and competitions for equestrians. Most of the competitions start around 7:30 a.m. Tickets start at $15.

23rd annual Glendale Glitter & Glow Block Party

Jan. 6, 4-10 p.m.

Downtown Glendale

The magic of the holiday season continues after New Year’s Day thanks to the Glendale Glitters & Glow Block Party. Along with the 1.5 million LED Lights already up, glowing hot air balloons will light up downtown Glendale on Jan. 6. There will also be music, food, rides and more. More than 80,000 people show up for this event. Best part? It’s free.

ACE Comic Con Arizona

Jan. 13-15

Gila River Arena

Not a festival per se, but you can get your fill of comics and superheroes with the ACE Comic Con in Glendale. Some big names will be in Glendale including Chris Evans (Captain America), Tom Holland (Spider-man) Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) and Jon Bernthal (Punisher). There will also be dozens of comic book writers and artists to meet, plus big names in wrestling like Jimmy Hart and Hulk Hogan. Tickets start at $45.

Barrett-Jackson Car Auction

Jan. 13-21

WestWorld of Scottsdale

Once a year, car lovers’ dreams come true when the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction rolls into town at WestWorld of Scottsdale. It features hundreds of the world’s most sought-after and valuable vehicles. The auction makes headlines for prices paid for the cars and the cars themselves. Cars gaining national attention are a 2017 Ford GT, a 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Fresstone & Webb Sedanca De Ville and the #59 of the 69 COPO 9560 high-performance 1969 Camaros. Tickets in advance start at $17.

Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival

Jan. 20-21

Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater

Foodies rejoice! The Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival is back for the fourth year. Dozens of exhibitors will fill the Scottsdale Civic Center Amphitheater on Jan. 20 and 21. There will also be cooking demos and keynote speakers. Tickets start at $30.

Native: A Festival of Tribal, AZ Art & Entertainers

Jan. 26-28

Near the Fountain Hills Fountain

An event for the whole family, Magic Bird Festivals host a multicultural event called Native: A Festival of Tribal, AZ Art & Entertainers that features Native American artists, entertainers and world-champion hoop-dancing performances. There will be more than 100 arts and crafts exhibitors along with local food and live music. It’s a free event.

The Grand Wine Festival

Jan. 26-28

Heritage Square – Lath Pavilion

Come taste the very best of Arizona’s four wine-growing regions at the Grand Wine Festival. More than 30 wineries will be pouring more than 200 wines for those attending. The festival offers wine tasting and people can buy wine by the glass, bottle and case. There will also be wine seminars, vendors and music. Friday is an awards Gala with the festival on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $15.

New Times Tacolandia

Jan. 27

Margaret T. Hance Park

Sure, it’s not on Taco Tuesday, but the New Times is hoping to bring out thousands of taco lovers to downtown Phoenix for its first-ever Tacolandia. Attendees will be treated to unlimited (!!) taco samples, live entertainment and cash bars. It’s a 21+ event. Tickets start at $25.

