What's your favorite overhead freeway message? ADOT wants to know

There are 10 messages ADOT wants people to vote on if they liked them or not. (Source: ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is known for its clever overhead signs about safety on the freeway and now wants Arizonans to choose the best message.

The agency has a competition on its website, asking for input on which messages people liked. There are a total of 10 messages people can vote on.

ADOT takes the Tinder approach and lets people swipe left or swipe right if they like the message or not. Or people can just click on the thumbs up or the thumbs down buttons.

It's unclear when the voting ends but a safe bet is that it will last at least up to New Year's Day.

It's time to reflect on the past year. That means we're looking back on the safety messages we shared. Tell us which ones you liked by voting here: https://t.co/Bft8htXy0k pic.twitter.com/iOv9xN6uGU — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 28, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.