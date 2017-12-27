Friend says shooting victim had cordial call with suspect

Police say Iris Ross and the children were gunned down on Christmas. (Source: GoFundMe)

A family friend says Iris Ross had a cordial telephone conversation with her estranged husband on Christmas Day before she left to pick up their two children at his apartment in Phoenix.

It was the last time Pam Alexander saw her friend alive.

Police say Iris Ross and the children were later gunned down by her estranged spouse Anthony Milan Ross.

The author of books on being a vegan was being held Wednesday without bail on three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

Friends and family are still trying to understand what prompted the killings.

