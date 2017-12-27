Judge praises Arizona boy for progress since 2008 crimes

The boy pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2008 death of his father's friend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The house in St. Johns, Ariz., where Vincent Romero and Timothy Romans, of San Carlos, Ariz., were found fatally shot. (Source: AP Images)

The Apache County Court House is seen Monday, Nov. 10, 2008 in St. Johns, Ariz. where a hearing was held for a double homicide case where an eight-year-old boy was charged with the death of his father and another man. (Source: AP Photo/Dana Felthauser)

A judge overseeing the case of an Arizona teenager who was charged in a double homicide when he was 8 years old heaped praise on him Wednesday for the progress he's made.

Judge Monica Stauffer told the now 17-year-old boy the past nine years haven't been easy but knows he'll do great things. He turns 18 on Friday, marking the end of probation.

He has said he wants to continue treatment until he's 21.

The boy pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the 2008 death of his father's friend, Timothy Romans, in a case that shocked the nation. The other death was his father, Vincent Romero, but prosecutors dropped that charge.

The Associated Press is not identifying him because of his age at the time of the crimes.

