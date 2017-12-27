90 women from across the country build 1 truck in Phoenix

The project combines experts with novices and they created an incredible work of art. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

During 10 months, Bogi brought in more than 90 women from several states to work on the truck. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Women make up a small percentage of auto shop workers but there are some who are trying to change that.

For several months, a 1957 Chevy pickup was worked on in Bogi's Garage. The owner, Bogi, has been a mechanic and in the trade for years. She has a love for BMWs but wanted to start a new project where she, along with other women, would take a rusted out piece of junk and turn it into a piece of art.

They picked up the truck which was a shell off of Craigslist. It was rusted out and destined for the junkyard. However, Bogie and her crew saw something special and wanted to get other women involved.

So, during 10 months, Bogi brought in more than 90 women from several states to work on the truck. What's incredible is that a lot of them weren't even mechanics to begin with but they've always shown an interest.

"It was about acknowledging women in the trades who make up 1.8,1.9 (percent) of the trade industry," Bogi said.

The project combines experts with novices and they created an incredible work of art. They transformed the rusted-out truck into a powerhouse animal. Since Bogie has a love for BMW, she decided to slip in an M5 motor connected to a BMW six-speed manual.

"This was pushing ourselves and doing something dramatic and different," Bogi said.

They still have to run dyno testing on the truck but it should produce more than 400 horsepower. Once it's complete, Bogi plans to tour it around the country to get others involved in trades. She even plans to visit high schools to encourage kids that there is a lucrative business in the trades.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.