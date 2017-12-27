Arizona lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on fake service animals

From restaurants to sitting next to you on planes, it seems service animals are everywhere. 

But one state lawmaker says it's a trend that's out of control. Now he wants people to pay a hefty $250 fine if they pretend their pet is a trained service animal. 

"There is developing an epidemic of people who misrepresent their untrained and often unruly pets as service animals," said Sen. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills.   

Pet owners would have to prove their pets are trained service animals to take them into a public business. If they can't, the business could file a complaint with authorities and potentially face a fine. 

But disability activists say current laws already give businesses the power to remove unruly service animals. 

Sarah Kader, an attorney for the Arizona Center for Disability Law, said the current proposal will create more problems than it solves. 

"We think basically this penalizes people with disabilities with legitimate service animals, and could cause a situation where a business is calling the police on them and having them interrogated and go though a court process," she said. 

