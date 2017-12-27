Hey Mickey! ASU's Mitchell making immediate impact

Mickey Mitchell is making an immediate impact for the Sun Devils. Four games into his ASU career, the Ohio State transfer has shown an ability to ignite the Wells Fargo Arena crowd with his hustle plays, dunks and two different shoes.

"It's something I've been doing for a while," said Mitchell, who has been wearing one maroon and one gold shoe for the Sun Devils.

"It's just something I like to do."

Mitchell does most of his talking on the floor. The Plano, Texas native transferred to ASU from Ohio State. He had to sit out a year and is playing like a man who has something to prove.

"If I see a ball I'm going to try to get it. If I see a shot I'm going to try to block it," says Mitchell, a former quarterback and defensive end.

"I think that's just the football player in me, wanting to go and do it and not worry about the consequence."

Mitchell has wowed Sun Devil fans with his work above the rim but he hard to work hard to regain his high flying form.

"When I got here I was pretty chubby," said the Sun Devils sophomore.

"I couldn't even dunk when I got here. It was pretty sad.. I was a big junk food guy. I ate whatever I wanted. I really buckled down on that."

Mitchell made his ASU debut at Allen Field House. He played just six minutes in the Sun Devils historic victory but has seen his playing time increase every game since. Mitchell follows the lead of his coach.

"Guys don't want to go near Mickey in practice," said ASU Coach Bobby Hurley.

"He's physical, he plays down hill. It's been a long year sitting out."

Mitchell in one of nine kids. His dad played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons and his brother plays college football at Southeastern University in Florida.

The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Mitchell and the Sun Devils on Saturday in Tucson with third ranked ASU takes on number 17 Arizona.

