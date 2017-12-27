Dogs that attack woman next door return home to owner

A north Phoenix dog owner will face charges after his two pit bull mixes attacked his neighbor.

Jose Santiago, spokesman for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, said the paperwork is in the process of being filed for three "dog-at-large" counts, all misdemeanors.

A "dog-at-large" charge means a dog is not physically restrained by a leash or enclosed properly.

Santiago said it'll be up to a judge to decide if the owner will face any fines or jail time. The "dog-at-large" charge will not determine if the County will permanently remove the dogs from his care.

The charges come two weeks after Donna Faulkner said her neighbor’s two dogs attacked her in the driveway of her home near Loop 101 and Cave Creek Road.

"I’m happy (about the charges)," said Faulkner. "He’s gotta be accountable for something, like something’s gotta happen."

On Wednesday night, she was still recovering from deep dog bites to her arm and calf.

Faulkner said she was walking to her mailbox on Wednesday, Dec. 13, when she noticed her neighbor’s dogs loose. Two of the three dogs that somehow got loose. "snapped."

MACC said the two pit bull mix dogs that bit her were quarantined at the Mesa shelter location for 10 days. They’ve since been released back to their owner.

"I’m not thrilled about the dogs still being next door, but we’ll take one step at a time," explained Faulkner.

Faulkner said she’s too scared to return home and wants her neighbor’s dogs taken away.

However, Santiago said she'd have to file a petition with the court for a judge to consider that request.

Something Faulkner's daughter Staci Faulkner said she plans to do.

"It doesn't make any sense how they can justify giving these dogs back to this guy. It's not so much about him. It's you can't have these type of animals out that can attack people," said Staci.

"We’re going to go the avenue to filing the vicious dog petition just so my mom can feel safe going home," said Faulkner, who's also worried the dogs could hurt others.

"I’m very upset. I’m very disappointed in the system and how this can happen,” she added.

We tried reaching out to the dogs’ owner again, but weren’t able to get ahold of him.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.