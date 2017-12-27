2 in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

Two people are in critical condition and three were transported to a hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash, which involved two vehicles, was reported just after 4 p.m. near 27th and Highland avenues, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

An 18-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were transported to a hospital in critical condition. A 36-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were also transported to a hospital in stable condition, firefighters said.

Firefighters said two of the victims had to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

There are road restrictions northbound and southbound on 27th Avenue from Highland Avenue to Glenrosa Avenue, according to Phoenix Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.