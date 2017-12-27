ASU student opens up about deadly car crash that killed her father before Christmas

Adding to Jenna's grief is the fact no criminal charges have been filed against the driver of the truck that smashed into them. (Source: Jenna Tornese)

The 20-year-old ASU student was in the car with her dad, headed to an Arizona Coyotes game last Tuesday, when the crash happened. (Source: Jenna Tornese)

Jenna Tornese is mourning the loss of her father after he was killed in a car crash days before Christmas. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They were as close as a father and daughter could be.

But the bond between Jenna and Douglas Tornese was shattered last week when dad was killed in a deadly car crash.

"It's hard to move on when you're an only child," said Jenna. "I don't have siblings, just mom and dad, and now he can't go to my graduation or my wedding."

The 20-year-old ASU student was in the car with her dad, headed to an Arizona Coyotes game last Tuesday, when traffic stalled along the Loop 202 freeway.

Moments later, a white pickup truck smashed into the Torneses' car, causing a six-car collision.

Douglas died from blunt force trauma, but Jenna miraculously walked away.

"It just doesn't seem real that someone could pass away from an accident and I'm completely fine," said Jenna. "Our car was literally an accordion. It was half the size - half the size after the accident."

Adding to Jenna's grief is the fact no criminal charges have been filed against the driver of the truck that smashed into them.

A spokesperson for Arizona's Department of Public Safety said that the driver was cited for an HOV violation and failure to control their vehicle to avoid a collision.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jenna and her family.

"Everyone is saying, 'I know he's there with you,' but he's not here with me," said Tornese. "It's hard because we were really close."

