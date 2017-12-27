Roommate on family killed Christmas day: 'I can't even comprehend it'

Milan refused to speak to Arizona's Family from the Lower Buckeye jail. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Iris Moss, 10-month-old Anora and 11-year old Nigel were shot and killed by Milan, police said. (Source: GoFundMe)

On Christmas day, Echeverria says the family received a disturbing text from Milan shortly after Iris left to pick up the kids from his apartment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lushanya Echeverria says suspect Anthony Milan Ross often used the couple’s children to harass and retaliate against his estranged wife, Iris Ross. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The roommate of a woman police say was gunned down by her ex is shedding new light on the Christmas day tragedy.

Lushanya Echeverria says suspect Anthony Milan Ross often used the couple’s children to harass and retaliate against his estranged wife, Iris Ross.

Phoenix police say Milan shot and killed Iris on Monday afternoon as she ran from him at his apartment near Highland Avenue and 16th Street.

Investigators say he also shot and killed their two kids, 10-month-old Anora and 11-year old Nigel before getting into a shootout with officers and finally surrendering to police.

[MORE: No bond for man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children and shooting at officers]

Echeverria says a week before the shooting, Milan texted Iris saying an accident had happened with the children before pulling a phone stunt called “spoofing” to make it look like Phoenix police were calling her.

“If he couldn't get a hold of her then he would start programming numbers to show up on her caller ID that were alarming,” says Echeverria.

She says days later, Milan started showing off a pistol he was wearing on his hip.

“When [Iris] asked him about it, his response was that he was now a public figure and did not have a security guard and needed to protect himself,” says Echeverria.

On Christmas day, Echeverria says the family received a disturbing text from Milan shortly after Iris left to pick up the kids from his apartment.

“It was at 2:50, we received a text from him that he had shot and killed Iris and the kids,” says Echeverria. “What kind of person would put a gun to those beautiful babies? I can't even comprehend it.”

Milan refused to speak to Arizona's Family from the Lower Buckeye jail.

The family has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.