State Route 260 widening project in Verde Valley nears halfway point

Work continues on S.R. 260 in the Verde Valley (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

An Arizona Department of Transportation project improving 9 miles of State Route 260 between Interstate 17 and Thousand Trails Road in the Verde Valley is on schedule and 40 percent complete.

Come fall 2018, this stretch of SR 260 will be a divided four-lane highway with seven roundabouts at major intersections, improving traffic flow while increasing capacity and safety.

Crews have installed a temporary traffic signal at Cherry Creek Road that will allow for completion of one roundabout. Work is also underway on roundabouts at Horseshoe Bend Drive, Coury Drive, Thousand Trails Road and two future connections with SR 260.

In addition to roundabout work, crews continue to construct a bridge at Cherry Creek Road. A concrete deck pour for the new bridge is scheduled for early next year.

Pavement has been laid on the new eastbound lanes of SR 260 from I-17 to Coury Drive.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Drivers through the area should slow down and watch for workers and lane shifts in the work zone.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

