Jaime's Local Love: Cutino Sauce Co.

Cutino Sauce Co. kicks up your meal with artisanal hot sauces created in Phoenix.

The company’s newfound partnership with world famous pizza chef extraordinaire Chris Bianco is getting the hot sauce national attention. In fact, comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently posted about the hot sauce after learning about it from Bianco.

After that, the Cutino Sauce Co. website crashed briefly from an influx of orders!

Jacob and Natalie Cutino are the masterminds behind the hot sauce. Jacob has a background in restaurants and Natalie worked in the world of cosmetology.

It was Natalie’s love of Jacob’s step-father’s secret hot sauce recipe that sparked Cutino Sauce Co. She encouraged Jacob to duplicate the sauce and after much trial and error, he got the recipe just right.

They fell in love with the sauce and much of the Valley has, as well.

Jacob and Natalie are now pursuing Cutino Sauce Co. full-time and are working with Bianco and The Bianco Group to grow the company and expand its offerings.

Cutino Sauce Co. sells its original three core flavors, Habanero, Jalapeno and Verde at Pane Bianco in Central Phoenix.

It was just two years ago that Homeboy's Hot Sauce debuted at the Uptown Farmers Market.

Now with that name change to better expand, Cutino Sauce Co. is in 30 different locations locally with its eye on the national market.

