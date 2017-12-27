YCSO: Warrant arrest leads to drug seizure in Cottonwood

A warrant arrest in Cottonwood led to the arrest of two suspects, Michael Margerison (left) and Aquilino Exposito and a drug seizure on Dec. 20, 2017. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives arrested two suspects in Cottonwood on Dec. 20 after receiving a tip that one of the suspects had an active felony warrant.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (PANT) received information from another Arizona drug task force suggesting 34-year-old Michael Margerison of Page had recently moved into Yavapai County and that he had an active felony warrant.

The warrant stemmed from charges related to fraud, conspiracy to transport dangerous drugs for sale and money laundering.

Detectives located Margerison near 900 S. Main Street in Cottonwood on Dec. 20 at around 4:30 p.m., YCSO said. He was contacted and arrested without incident while he was seated in a parked vehicle.

YCSO said detectives found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia on his person while he was taken into custody.

Margerison's passenger, Aquilino Exposito IV, also of Page, was taken into custody as well after detectives found a usable amount of heroin, syringes, and other paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle.

Both suspects were booked into Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including felony warrant, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"We are thankful for the information we receive on a daily basis from law enforcement and community members who provide us with the ability to further investigate these types of crimes. It reinforces the efforts and makes a statement that everyone shares a significant role in helping alleviate drugs from our communities," said PANT Detective Sergeant Gereth Braxton. "We are grateful for those relationships."

Margerison remains in custody on a $13,500 bond and Exposito also remains in custody on a $3500 bond.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.