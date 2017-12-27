FD: 2 people displaced, 1 treated after Phoenix apartment fire

The Phoenix and Glendale fire departments extinguished an apartment fire that left two people displaced and one person with minor smoke inhalation in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix and Glendale fire crews responded to an apartment fire near 35th and Dunlap avenues with reports of people trapped inside. However, all occupants were able to self-rescue prior to the firefighters' arrival.

The fire involved two apartment, with one unit sustaining major damage, fire officials said. The occupant of that apartment was treated for smoke inhalation but refused to be transported.

Fire officials said two people will be displaced and are currently working with a Phoenix Crisis Response Team for housing.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

