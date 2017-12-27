Arizona AG reviewing school district's procurement practices

Court records show contractor Brian Robichaux was convicted of felony theft in a publicly funded construction project. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating the hiring of contractors by the Scottsdale school district as the findings of a separate internal investigation has turned up no violations of procurement laws.

An attorney hired by the district to review concerns related to school renovations found the district did not break the law in hiring Hunt & Caraway Architects.

However, the district reportedly may have overpaid the firm and run afoul in other areas.

Attorney Susan Segal presented her findings to the school board last week.

Aside from billing amounts, she raised concerns that the architecture firm's then-principal architect, president and co-owner wasn't a registered architect and that he had an undisclosed felony theft conviction related to a transportation project.

The attorney general's office has declined to discuss its ongoing inquiries.

