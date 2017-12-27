Mom finds online support in Arizona after son's overdose

Mom finds online support in Arizona after son's overdosePosted: Updated:
No bond for man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children and shooting at officers
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
Police say Phoenix baby bent in half by father has died
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Abused Husky puppy 'BB Bear' spends Christmas in new forever home
The abused Husky puppy "BB Bear" spent his first Christmas in his forever home after recently being adopted.More >
Tires slashed on 20+ cars and trucks in Glendale
Christmas morning should be filled with cheer, but that wasn’t the case for in a Glendale neighborhood.More >
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothersTwo Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers.More >Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends have recently learned that they're actually brothers.More >
City of Phoenix investigating Ahwatukee smell
There’s an awful odor that comes and goes in Ahwatukee and nobody seems to know what’s causing it.More >
Police: 3-year-old in child-abuse case has died; mother's boyfriend arrested
A 3-year-old Phoenix girl who had been fighting for her life has died and police say her mother’s boyfriend is to blame because he got “frustrated” with the toddler.More >
Police: Arizona man charged in estranged girlfriend's death
An Arizona man is accused of beating his estranged girlfriend during an altercation and leaving her in the cold where she later died.More >
Probation ending years after 8-year-old killed father and another man in Flagstaff
Probation is coming to a close years after an 8-year-old boy killed his father and another man in Flagstaff.More >
Iconic White House tree to be cut down
The south facade of the White House will undergo a dramatic change this week: the historic Jackson Magnolia, a tree that has been in place since the 1800s, is scheduled to be cut down and removed.More >
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
Donna Rossi
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
Tires slashed on 20+ cars and trucks in Glendale
Christmas morning should be filled with cheer, but that wasn’t the case for in a Glendale neighborhood.More >
Wood burning banned in Maricopa County for a third day
A holiday tradition for some will need to be put on hold at least for another night.More >
Arizona's families facing hunger crisis
The percentage of people living in poverty in Arizona is 17 percent. That’s more than the national average.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
Opioid epidemicMore>>
Hooked on heroin: Fountain Hills family shares son's advice before he died
The untimely passing of a standout student and athlete rocked a close-knit Valley community. Now, we are learning more about the secret struggle his Fountain Hills family was fighting.More >
Do you have these drugs in your medicine cabinet?
Here is a list of brand and generic names for opioid prescriptions.More >
AZHealth.gov/opioid
Check out the Arizona Department of Health Services' Opioid Epidemic webpage, which includes real-time data on suspected overdoses and deaths.More >
