Mom finds online support in Arizona after son's overdose

It has been six months since 27-year-old Daniel Natale of Phoenix died from a heroin overdose. Life for his mom Candi Fuller will never be the same.

Natale was the light of her life along with her other son Logan.

“He graduated high school and just took a wrong turn, I guess," said Fuller. "He ended up addicted to drugs, heroin and meth and he battled that for a few years."

Drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the past couple of years and opioid use is driving the epidemic.

Addiction not only affects the person who is using drugs or alcohol but it also has a tremendous impact on family members and loved ones.

“My biggest thing is that you feel so alone. You feel like you are the only mother, the only family, that is dealing with this," said Fuller. "I had both of my children addicted to drugs. One in prison and one I sent to another family member because I wanted him out of the state of Arizona."

Like Fuller, many moms in her position have no idea what to do or where to turn. Fuller started attending Nar-Anon Family Support Groups, which she said helped her a lot.

“I have learned so much from going to those meetings. You walk into those meetings thinking that you're going to get answers for them, that you're going to be able to fix the addict. And that's not what that's for, it's to be able to fix you and to help you and to give you the tools to be able to deal with them and not yell and scream and fuss and fight,” said Fuller

But many people can’t bring themselves to attend those kinds of meeting. Sometimes they are too ashamed or embarrassed to share publicly about the issues ripping their families apart.

That’s where the online group called The Addict’s Mom can help. It’s a support group Fuller also takes advantage of.

TAM is a national non-profit grassroots organization that operates through a closed Facebook group for mothers of addicted children. Anna Rittenhouse is the administrator for the Arizona Chapter of TAM.

“TAM saved my life at a point about six years ago when I was going through my youngest son's addition. I was so lost, I had no clue what I was doing, where I should go what I should do," said Rittenhouse. "And I found this place and I went to the page and everybody was like, 'oh, I'm so upset.' It was the same experience. Everything that I was going through and there were some other people that had some answers I felt."

TAM allows people to share and post and read posts without the stigma of shame or fear.

“The site is a place where people come together and discuss what they’re going through. Your friends and family for the most part, just don't get it. I remember I was not a fun person to be around. I was pretty crazy at the height of my youngest son's addiction and there are so many people going through this it's just heartbreaking,” said Rittenhouse. “But they get it, they understand. They can reach out and give you a virtual hug that somebody that you've known for 20 years could give you in the same room and it doesn't feel the same because they just don't get it.”

Both Rittenhouse and Fuller agree that support is the key to dealing with addiction.

“It was really nice to be able to read other people's posts that I personally could have written myself. I’d read through them and just, wow, you know, I could have written that. It’s exactly how I feel today," said Fuller. "I was able to find the TAM of incarcerated children when Daniel was in prison, and that too, people talk about all the frustrations that they deal with, with our judicial system and the jails and the prisons and everything else."

TAM, for many, is a place of solace and comfort. It’s also a place of education and support. Accessing the public page for The Addict’s Mom on Facebook will allow you to then be directed to a closed group that fits your needs.

Fuller continues to attend meetings in person for support and continues her involvement on several of the closed groups TAM offers online. And she thinks of Natale every day.

“He could walk into a room and just infect it with his smile and his laughter He was a jokester and just loved to play pranks and tickle and just laugh. His boys are the spitting image of him. They really are. They each have gotten a part of him and I love that,” said Fuller.

If you need help and support: www.facebook.com/addictsmom and www.nar-anon.org

