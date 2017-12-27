ASU expert skeptical of President Trump's border wall plan

"It's a total waste of money, this is all basically for show," said Andy Gordon, a professor of National Security Law at ASU. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At his final cabinet meeting of 2017, President Donald Trump promised to visit the desert outside of San Diego, "soon," to personally inspect the new border wall prototypes. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At his final cabinet meeting of 2017, President Donald Trump promised to visit the desert outside of San Diego, "soon," to personally inspect the new border wall prototypes.

Eight companies, including one from Arizona, spent months over the summer, building their visions of a new border wall.

They range from solid concrete to a mix of steel and concrete, with different colors and features added as obstacles to border crossers.

[WATCH: Trump's border wall models take shape in San Diego]

The construction firms spent between $300,000 and $500,000 each on the prototypes.

"It's a total waste of money, this is all basically for show," said Andy Gordon, a professor of National Security Law at ASU.

Gordon was in charge of border fence construction and repair for the Department of Homeland Security in 2009 and 2010.

[RELATED: Construction of border wall prototypes begins]

After reviewing the new prototypes, Gordon said several of them have the same problem.

"They're solid. It's very dangerous on our side for our people if we can't see what's going on, on the other side," he explained.

Six of the eight are opaque.

President Trump wants a wall he has described as "beautiful" and "aesthetically pleasing" from the U.S. side.

[READ MORE: Tohono O'odham makes its case against Trump's border wall]

One of the options is stamped grey concrete on the U.S. side but solid concrete lined with barbed wire on the Mexico side.

"That looks like something out of Nazi Germany," Gordon remarked.

He also questions whether, despite using the issue of wall construction at campaign rallies, the Trump administration will be able to secure funding for the project.

[RELATED: Tempe company picked to build concrete prototype of border wall has troubled past]

"[A wall] may be what his base wants, but they still have to get it through Congress," Gordon said.

If funding is secured, Gordon expects parts of the existing fence may be replaced.

"But I don't see any new miles going up during the Trump administration," he said.

The White House has not said when President Trump will make the trip to inspect the prototypes.

Trump says he'll consult the U.S. Customs and Border officials on a final decision.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.