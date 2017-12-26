Wood burning banned in Maricopa County for a third day

The county does patrol for fires on no burn nights. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Davis' testing equipment shows smoke particles in the air have been exceeding safe levels. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ben Davis, air monitoring manager for the County has been keeping an eye on our air quality. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Smoke pollution levels have been too high in the Valley, so wood burning fires were banned again. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A holiday tradition for some will need to be put on hold at least for another night.

It's tempting to cozy up by a warm fire this time of year, but that's exactly what the Maricopa County Air Quality Department is asking you not to do.

It says smoke pollution levels have been too high in the Valley, so wood burning fires are banned again Tuesday night.

Ben Davis, air monitoring manager for the County has been keeping an eye on our air quality. His testing equipment shows smoke particles in the air have been exceeding safe levels.

"In the mornings you can actually see that brown cloud, that's definitely that smoke," he said.

And all that air pollution can have consequences for those with health problems.

"If you have COPD or any lung disease, it will irritate them very much and that makes it hard for people to breathe," said Davis.

The County does patrol for fires on no burn nights. If you're caught burning, you could be cited.

"It's very tempting for people to go out and start a nice fire. But you have to remember, 'What am I doing? Not just for myself, but also what about that neighbor, that child next door with troubles breathing,'" said Davis.

Burning was banned on Christmas Eve and Day as well. The County hopes conditions will clear up for Wednesday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.