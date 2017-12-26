Police: Arizona man charged in girlfriend's death

An Arizona man is accused of beating his estranged girlfriend during an altercation and leaving her in the cold.

Flagstaff police say Vaughn Seumptewa is being held in the Coconino County jail on a $1 million bond for a second-degree homicide charge. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

In an interview with police, Seumptewa said he was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with 40-year-old Nicole Joe on Christmas Eve. He told investigators he threw her to the ground, jumped on top of her and hit her multiple times around her head.

According to police, he then went back inside the apartment and locked the door.

Joe was later brought inside by another person who lived in the apartment, but police say none of the apartment's occupants ever saw the victim in a conscious state. Once authorities arrived, Joe was pronounced dead.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.