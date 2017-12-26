Arizona's families facing hunger crisis

Arizona's families facing hunger crisisPosted: Updated:
No bond for man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children and shooting at officers
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
Police say Phoenix baby bent in half by father has died
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, seven people were hurt following the crash. Three of those victims are children.More >
Probation ending years after 8-year-old killed father and another man in Flagstaff
Probation is coming to a close years after an 8-year-old boy killed his father and another man in Flagstaff.More >
Abused Husky puppy 'BB Bear' spends Christmas in new forever home
The abused Husky puppy "BB Bear" spent his first Christmas in his forever home after recently being adopted.More >
D-backs' first-round pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
The Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2017 delivered a Christmas present to his parents they'll never forget.More >
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Cardinals' Fitzgerald writes Christmas tribute to John McCain
Though not political, Fitzgerald said, he admires McCain for voting with his conscience, adding that it "can seem like a rare quality these days."More >
Iconic White House tree to be cut down
The south facade of the White House will undergo a dramatic change this week: the historic Jackson Magnolia, a tree that has been in place since the 1800s, is scheduled to be cut down and removed.More >
Florida man paralyzed after chasing monkey that stole his favorite hat
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >
Tires slashed on 20+ cars and trucks in Glendale
Christmas morning should be filled with cheer, but that wasn’t the case for in a Glendale neighborhood.More >
Wood burning banned in Maricopa County for a third day
A holiday tradition for some will need to be put on hold at least for another night.More >
Arizona's families facing hunger crisis
The percentage of people living in poverty in Arizona is 17 percent. That’s more than the national average.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after killing woman and 2 kids in Phoenix
A suspect is in custody after a standoff, shootout with Phoenix police.More >
VIDEO: Teen hopes to walk again after serious crash
A Valley teen survived a serious crash and is now working hard to learn to walk again. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman shot, man & children inside apartment as standoff ensues
VIDEO: Woman shot, man & children inside apartment as standoff ensues
A woman was shot at an apartment complex and a man is inside an apartment possibly with two kids in Phoenix, police said. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: 7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
Seven people are hurt following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point area Monday.(Video courtesy: Erin Kenly McDonald) STORY: http://bit.ly/2l7u3Xh
RAW VIDEO: Suspect gets into shootout with Phoenix police officers
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: A suspect who killed a woman and two kids opens fire at Phoenix police officers.More >
VIDEO: Hit-and-run at 103rd and Northern avenues
Peoria police released traffic camera video Tuesday in hope of identifying and locating the hit-and-run driver who put a woman in the hospital. Full story @ https://goo.gl/pmfosf. (Tuesday, Dec. 26)More >
