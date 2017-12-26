State pays millions to settle sexual harassment claims

The Arizona Department of Agriculture settled one case for $400,000 in 2013. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The State of Arizona paid out more than $2 million to settle sexual harassment cases over the past 10 years, according to records provided by the Department of Administration.

Few details about cases are available but records show 14 government agencies paid a total of $2,052,646 to settle 27 sexual harassment claims between 2007 and 2017.

Some of the agencies include Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the Department of Education.

However, the Department of Corrections paid out the most, settling five cases at a cost of roughly $900,000 to the taxpayer.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture settled one case for $400,000 in 2013 and the Department of Health Services paid more than $253,000 to settle two cases in 2013 and 2015.

A spokesperson for the Department of Administration said the settlements were not an admission of guilt.

One local attorney says the money may not tell the whole story.

"It does sound like a lot of money but when you consider the fact that it's approximately $200,000 a year for those 10 years that's not a lot in terms of the dollar amount paid out," Tom Ryan said.

He says state laws and regulations may be making it more difficult for victims of sexual harassment to step forward.

"We have gutted our laws, we have gutted the protections that we have for our state employees and our county employees and our municipal employees," he said.

"From these numbers alone you can't guess the size and scope of the problem but I guarantee you this is the tip of the iceberg. These are the worst of the worst cases that have actually been brought and settled," Ryan added.

