City of Phoenix investigating Ahwatukee smell

Some residents think it has something to do with the construction of the Loop 202 extension project but ADOT said that's not the case.

City of Phoenix officials said they’re investigating after receiving around 60 odor complaints in the Ahwatukee area since August 2017. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

People in an Ahwatukee neighborhood said there is a bad-smelling odor but don't know where it's coming from. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There’s an awful odor that comes and goes in Ahwatukee and nobody seems to know what’s causing it.

"Sort of a garbagy, metal smell, it’s very strange," said Jill Braun, who notices the smell mostly in the morning.

However, in an emailed statement, they explained, “identifying the source of odors can be very challenging and particularly so when the odor comes and goes.”

Kim Fearon said she notices the odor at least once a day.

“It’s not just a minor inconvenience smell,” she explained. “It’s like if you lived at the bottom of a cesspool, literally it’s just everywhere and you can’t get away from it.”

The City encourages anyone who smells the odor to report it with details including a description of the smell, the time and location where they noticed it. Residents can call the Office of Environmental Programs during business hours at 602-256-5669 or 602-261-8000 during holidays or weekends.

Some residents think it has something to do with the construction of the Loop 202 extension project.

ADOT sent Arizona's Family the following statement:

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Connect 202 Partners, the developer responsible for building the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, are aware of odor complaints from some residents in the Ahwatukee area. However, nothing associated with South Mountain Freeway construction would produce the smell that has been described.

The City of Phoenix's full statement is below:

The City of Phoenix is aware of odor complaints from residents in the Ahwatukee area. While the City’s Office of Environmental Programs is coordinating the investigation for the City, we are part of a larger team that includes the City’s Water Services Department, Loop 202 Team, Southwest Gas, Phoenix Fire and the Maricopa County Air Quality Department. We are working cooperatively with them and others to investigate the reported odors and try to identify a source. To date, the City has received around 60 odor complaints from residents in the Ahwatukee area since August 2017. Multiple similar complaints have also been received since late August by ADOT and the Maricopa County Air Quality Department. Identifying the source of odors can be very challenging and particularly so when the odor comes and goes. We encourage citizens to call and report when they experience the odor. Any details callers can provide, particularly the time and location where they noticed the odor and a description of the odor will help us narrow our focus. Residents can call the Office of Environmental Programs during Business Hours at 602-256-5669. After 3 p.m. or on holidays or weekends, the best number is 602-261-8000.

