Arians denies report he's leaving Cardinals as 'fake news'

No bond for man accused of killing estranged wife, 2 children and shooting at officers
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
According to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department, seven people were hurt following the crash. Three of those victims are children.More >
Probation ending years after 8-year-old killed father and another man in Flagstaff
Probation is coming to a close years after an 8-year-old boy killed his father and another man in Flagstaff.More >
D-backs' first-round pick pays off parents' mortgage for Christmas
The Arizona Diamondbacks' first-round pick in 2017 delivered a Christmas present to his parents they'll never forget.More >
Police say Phoenix baby bent in half by father has died
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Cardinals' Fitzgerald writes Christmas tribute to John McCain
Though not political, Fitzgerald said, he admires McCain for voting with his conscience, adding that it "can seem like a rare quality these days."More >
Abused Husky puppy 'BB Bear' spends Christmas in new forever home
The abused Husky puppy "BB Bear" spent his first Christmas in his forever home after recently being adopted.More >
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Neighbors call 911 after seeing ‘dummy’ hanging Christmas lights from roof
There are Christmas decorations. Then, there are Christmas exclamations.More >
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.More >
Suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix
No officers were hurt in the shooting.More >
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after killing woman and 2 kids in Phoenix
A suspect is in custody after a standoff, shootout with Phoenix police.More >
VIDEO: Teen hopes to walk again after serious crash
A Valley teen survived a serious crash and is now working hard to learn to walk again. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman shot, man & children inside apartment as standoff ensues
A woman was shot at an apartment complex and a man is inside an apartment possibly with two kids in Phoenix, police said. (Monday, Dec. 25, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: 7 people hurt following rollover crash on northbound I-17 near Sunset Point
Seven people are hurt following a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point area Monday.(Video courtesy: Erin Kenly McDonald) STORY: http://bit.ly/2l7u3Xh
RAW VIDEO: Suspect gets into shootout with Phoenix police officers
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: A suspect who killed a woman and two kids opens fire at Phoenix police officers.More >
VIDEO: Rescue group volunteer attacked, killed by Akita in Phoenix
A woman who was attacked by an Akita at a dog boarding facility has died from her injuries. The dog was a rescue and the woman was a volunteer for the very organization that owned him. (December 20, 2017)More >