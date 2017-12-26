Pet of the week: Fruitcake Fritz

If you’re on the lookout for a furry friend with a personality as unique and as fun as his or her name, you may want to stop by the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) to pay Fruitcake Fritz a visit.

A one-time stray who appeared to have been the victim of a severe allergic reaction to something he encountered along the way, this 2-year-old Chinese Sharpei mix was examined by our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™ and then spent some time recovering in the care of an AHS Foster Hero before making his way to the adoption floor.

This handsome 60-pound bundle of love can’t seem to get enough attention from staff and volunteers and is always sure to return the love he receives.

In fact, Fruitcake Fritz is such a fan of people that he’s even injured his tail wagging it so hard in the excitement of receiving visitors. (Don’t worry, one bandage wrap later and he was back to his old self.)

Available for adoption today at our Campus for Compassion, come watch Fruitcake Fritz’ adorable face light up when he sees you and help give him the forever home he’s been looking for.

He promises to light up your 2018 with his very infectious personality if you do.

