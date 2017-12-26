Peoria PD releases hit-and-run video, asks public for help identifying suspect

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who put a woman in the hospital after a wreck in Peoria, and they need your help.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Investigators on Tuesday released traffic cam video of the crash.

According to police, a woman in a sedan was heading west on Northern Avenue, slowing down as she prepared to turn north onto 103rd Avenue when an SUV rear-ended her.

Looking at the video, it does not appear that the driver of the SUV slowed down at all in the seconds leading up to the crash.

The impact sent the sedan, which had barely started to turn, careening across the street in a spin.

“The driver of the SUV stopped briefly, got out of the car, walked to the driver of the sedan, but then returned to her vehicle and fled the scene westbound on West Northern Avenue,” according to Peoria police.

The victim, who was the only person in the sedan, suffered several injuries.

The SUV that his her is described as a white Chevy Equinox “with significant damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.”

Witnesses describe the driver as a Hispanic woman who was wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.

The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help finding the suspect and vehicle involved in this incident. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact PPD’s Traffic Services Division at 623-773-8311. (Click or tap link to call from this story on your mobile device.)

