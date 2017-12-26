Abused Husky puppy 'BB Bear' spends Christmas in new forever home

The puppy had been up for adoption by the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control since late November. (Source: BB Bear/Facebook)

The abused Husky puppy "BB Bear" spent his first Christmas in his forever home after recently being adopted.

"It is with great joy, love and smiles that today on Christmas we let Team Bear know, he is spending his first of many holidays to come in his new furever home." said a Facebook post from BB Bear caretakers. "We are so grateful to this amazing family, as Bear will be spoiled rotten, loved, cared for and most importantly, safe in the arms of these wonderful people."

In October, Bear was turned over to an MCACC shelter unconscious and in comatose.

MCACC officials said someone bashed in the 2-month-old puppy's head. A reward was raised by Silent Witness for anyone with information that led to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons who abused the puppy.

Bear was kept in a medically-induced coma to help his healing. He made an amazing recovery and was placed up for adoption on Nov. 22.

The MCACC was flooded by potential adopters, so they set up a questionnaire asking those interested "why" they would make the best new owners.

The email responses rain until Dec. 1 and only Arizona residents were allowed to apply. Clearly, one family had the right answers.

